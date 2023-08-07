The Duffer brothers recently teased the fifth season of Stranger Things will place Will (Noah Schnapp) “center stage.”

In an interview with Variety, the Duffers spoke about their upcoming season of Stranger Things. “Will really takes center stage again in [Season 5],” Ross Duffer revealed. “This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that's being protected. So part of his journey, it's not just sexuality — it's Will coming into his own as a young man.”

Will is played by Noah Schnapp. Prior to his time on Stranger Things, he had voiced starred in Bridge of Spies and voiced Charlie Brown in The Peanuts Movie. Since his Stranger Things fame, Schnapp has gotten even more roles including ones in Hubie Halloween (another Netflix project) and The Tutor.

The fifth season of Stranger Things was expected to begin rolling cameras this summer, but the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes threw a wrench into those plans. It has been over a year since the fourth season ended, so fans will have to wait even longer for the next (and final).

Stranger Things is one of Netflix's biggest original IPs — if not the biggest. It premiered in 2016 and was an instant hit for the streaming service and helped launch the careers of numerous stars including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, and more. Its fifth season will be its last — granted the series will likely generate spin-offs once its main run is finished.