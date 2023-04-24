A new James Bond game show from Prime Video gets a major boost from one particular Succession star.

Prime Video announced on April 24 that Brian Cox had been cast in 007’s Road to a Million series. He will be “The Controller,” an “enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants.” In the series, contestants will compete in teams of two on a globe-trotting adventure to win up to £1 million. The series was filmed in some of the most iconic locations from the James Bond films such as the Scottish Highlands, Venice, and Jamaica. In addition to any obstacles contestants must face, they will also have to answer questions that are hidden in various locations to advance to the next challenge.

In a statement, Cox said, “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

007’s Road to a Million is a collaboration between Amazon Studios, EON Productions, 72 Films, and MGM Alternative. It will launch later this year in over 240 countries on Prime Video.

Brian Cox has been acting for over five decades now, but in recent years, he has become synonymous with his role as Logan Roy in all four seasons of Succession — a role which has earned him numerous award nominations (including numerous Emmys).

The James Bond franchise has been quiet since the release of No Time to Die — Daniel Craig’s last film as 007. He played the role from 2006 to 2021 in five films. Sooner or later, the franchise will land its next actor to take the 007 moniker.

007’s Road to a Million will premiere later this year on Prime Video.