Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is right around the corner. Here's all the info including its release date, gameplay, story, trailers.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady's (indirect) sequel to Arkham Knight, a fitting end to the Arkhamverse's beloved Caped Crusader, as Kevin Conroy's final voice credit as The Batman occurs in this game, a game where the Suicide Squad has to kill the Justice League, including Batman. A highly-anticipated and controversial game in equal measures here's everything you need to know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, including its release date, gameplay, story, and trailers.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Release Date: February 2, 2024

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League No More Heroes Trailer

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a release date of February 2, 2024, almost one and a half years since the game's original release date back in 2022. The game is due to come out on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. The game was developed by Rocksteady with some help from Unbroken Studios and was published by Warner Bros. Games.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Story

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is part of the wider Arkhamverse, occurring sometime after the events of Arkham Knight, where Batman's identity as Bruce Wayne was unveiled, forcing Batman to operate under the shadows using a weaker version of Scarecrow's fear toxin.

In this timeline, the alien invader Brainiac defeats the Justice League, with the members of the Justice League, namely The Flash, Superman, Batman, and Green Lantern, ending up under Brainiac's mind control. Under the villain's influence, the superheroes have wreaked havoc and started attacking Metropolis. Using her lasso of truth, Wonder Woman discovers that the only way to stop the Justice League is to kill them.

To stop the Justice League, Amanda Waller forms Task Force X and employs supervillains to become the Suicide Squad, intended to be the ones to stop the superheroes. Former inmates who were under the influence of Task Force X were chosen to become part of the Suicide Squad, namely: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Under forced servitude, the supervillains are now up to the task of taking down the world's strongest superheroes to save the world.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Gameplay

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a co-op open-world action-adventure game. Players control one of the four members of the Suicide Squad, with the other members either controlled by other players or by AI. Each character will have unique abilities, and different kinds of weapons can be equipped by the characters. For example, Captain Boomerang and Deadshot have access to sniper rifles, while King Shark has access to heavy machine guns. These weapons can be looted by players and have rarity tiers and stats, which have been criticized by players and game journalists for unnecessarily sticking to gameplay tropes that may not be perfectly applicable to this game thematically.

Days after The Game Awards, Rocksteady announced that a single-player mode will be made available as a post-launch content update, following severe fan backlash over the game's always-online and live service nature. The exact release window for this post-launch content update has not yet been revealed.

