A Nielsen report for how Americans spent their TV streaming time in 2023 shows just how popular Suits has become, even surpassing The Office.

Apparently all Americans want to watch these days is old episodes of people wearing business attire in a workplace setting — judging by the stunning news released by Nielsen on Monday that Suits just topped The Office for a massive streaming record.

In an annual report on the top streaming TV shows in the U.S. for 2023, Suits broke The Office's record for number of minutes watched in a single year.

The hour-long legal dramedy, whose sudden uptick in interest on Netflix was the talk of the summer, racked up 57.7 billion total minutes watched in 2023 — which overtakes the 57.1 billion minutes of The Office that viewers watched in 2020.

Streamers of both series should note that Suits has a bit of an obvious advantage in this competition — since a regular episode runs at double the length of the half-hour The Office. The entire library of Suits episodes account for about 83 total hours of viewing, while The Office has approximately 73 hours of content, according to Variety.

And as Michael Scott might (uncomfortably) point out — it's not how long something lasts that counts, it's how much laughter is generated during it (and that's what she said).

The real winner here is Netflix, whose continued streaming dominance is the reason for both series' impressive records. The Office, which completed its series network run on NBC in 2013, was a huge streaming phenomenon for Netflix until it was removed at the start of 2021 and transferred over to the NBCU-owned Peacock.

Suits aired on the USA network until its series conclusion in 2019, then was available to stream on Peacock without much fanfare — until it was acquired by Netflix and became a massive breakout streaming sensation with no end in sight.

Maybe in this age of remote work life and zoom meetings Americans are feeling nostalgic for the camaraderie of an office setting. Whatever the reason, Suits and The Office remain streaming favorites, and this Nielsen report just further proves it.