Summer is now upon us, and with it, another game festival. Here are the details for the upcoming Summer Game Fest 2023, including its date, schedule, and more.

Summer Game Fest 2023: June 8, 2023

Thursday, #SummerGameFest streams LIVE! Here's the hype trailer edited by @geoffkeiglhey to get us in the mood. Thanks to @depechemode Watch SGF live LIVE starting at 3p ET / Noon PT / 9p CEST from YouTube Theater, with SGF events continuing all weekend long. pic.twitter.com/SbzjLQw5fi — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 4, 2023

Let's start off with the date and schedule. The leading Summer Game Fest livestream will air on June 8, 2023. It will air at 12:00 PM PDT/ 3:00 PM ET / 9:00 PM CEST. Interested players and viewers will be able to watch the stream on YouTube. This livestream will feature Mortal Kombat 1, a game that recently received a release date. Additionally, there will also be a Day of the Devs stream, as well as a Devolver Direct at 3:00 PM PDT.

Of course, this isn't the only event during the Summer Game Fest. On Friday, June 9, 2023, there will be a Tribeca Games showcase. This showcase will happen at 12:00 PM PDT on the Tribeca YouTube Channel. On Saturday, Jun 10, 2023, there will be an OTK Games Expo, as well as a Wholesome Direct. The OTK Games Expo will air at 12:00 PM PDT on well-known Twitch streamer Asmongold's channel, while the Wholesome Direct 2023 will premier at 9:00 AM PDT on their Twitch and YouTube channels. Finally, on Sunday, June 11, 2023, the previously announced Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will happen, as well as a PC Gaming Show. This will air at 10:00 AM PDT and will be followed by a Starfield Direct. The PC Gaming Show will follow right after the Starfield Direct.

To recap the schedule:

Summer Game Fest June 8, 2023 12:00 PM PDT

Day of the Devs June 8, 2023 Right after the Summer Game Fest showcase

Devolver Direct June 8, 2023 3:00 PM PDT

Tribeca Games Showcase June 9, 2023 12:00 PM PDT

OTK Games Expo June 10, 2023 12:00 PM PDT

Wholesome Direct June 10, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase June 11, 2023 10:00 AM PDT

Starfield Direct June 11, 2023 Right after the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase

PC Gaming Show June 11, 2023 Right after the Starfield Direct



Fans are already speculating about what games will be featured in the upcoming Summer Game Fest. We will just have to wait and see to find out which new games we will be looking forward to.

That's all the information we have about Summer Game Fest 2023, as well as the dates and schedule. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.