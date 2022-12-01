Published December 1, 2022

By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off with the Troy Trojans for the Sun Belt Conference Championship at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Alabama. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Coastal Carolina-Troy prediction and pick.

Coastal Carolina has finished their regular season at 9-2, going 6-2 in the Sun Belt. Coastal’s three-game winning streak was snapped with an embarrassing 47-7 loss to James Madison last time out. Head coach Jamey Chadwell has turned this program into a perennial contender.

Troy has surprised a bit this season, going 10-2, with a 7-1 record in Sun Belt play. Following a loss to Appalachian State to fall to 1-2, the Trojans have ripped off nine straight victories. Last time out, Troy demolished Arkansas State by a 48-19 margin.

Here are the Coastal Carolina-Troy college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Sun Belt Championship Odds: Coastal Carolina-Troy Odds

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: +8.5 (-110)

Troy Trojans: -8.5 (-110)

Over: 48.5 (-106)

Under: 48.5 (-114)

Why Coastal Carolina Could Cover The Spread

Grayson McCall took the college football world by storm in 2020 and has continued to impress. McCall has completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 2,314 yards with 21 touchdowns and just one interception. In three seasons as a starter, McCall has only thrown seven interceptions. McCall has been out since the beginning of the month with a foot injury, and his status is unknown for this one. McCall is also tied for the team lead with four rushing touchdowns. CJ Beasley leads the team with 672 rushing yards and is tied for the team lead with four touchdowns. Reese White is also tied for the lead with four touchdown runs. Coastal has totaled 1,831 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns as a team. Troy has allowed just 117.8 rushing yards per game.

Sam Pinckney leads the team with 836 receiving yards, hauling in two touchdown catches. Jared Brown and Jacob Jenkins lead the team with five touchdown catches each. Brown ranks second with 709 receiving yards. Coastal has averaged 29.4 points and 409.1 yards of offense per game.

Coastal’s defense has struggled, allowing 28.7 points and 412.7 yards of offense per game to opponents. Coastal has intercepted nine passes as a team, and Troy has thrown 13. Turnovers will be the key for the Coastal defense. Troy has struggled on the offensive line, allowing 36 sacks, while the Chanticleers have totaled 30.

Why Troy Could Cover The Spread

Gunnar Watson has been okay, completing 61.4 percent of his passes for 2,387 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Watson has added two rushing touchdowns. Kimani Vidal leads the team with 1,006 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. DK Billingsley ranks second with five rushing touchdowns. Troy has totaled 1,488 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns as a team. The rushing attack should be utilized to take advantage of a weak Coastal defense.

Tez Johnson leads the team with 764 receiving yards, tied for the lead with four touchdown catches. RaJae’ Johnson is also tied for the lead with four touchdown catches. Keeping the ball on offense and out of Coastal’s hands is where Watson needs to improve. The Trojans have averaged 24.6 points and 371.4 yards of offense per game.

Troy’s defense has stifled opponents, allowing just 16.8 points and 316.0 yards of offense. Troy has sacked their opponents 38 times this season, while Coastal has yielded 25 to opponents.

Final Coastal Carolina-Troy Prediction & Pick

If McCall plays, I think Coastal might win this one outright. If he does not, I reserve the right to change my pick to Troy.

Final Coastal Carolina-Troy Prediction & Pick: Coastal Carolina +8.5 (-110), over 48.5 (-106)