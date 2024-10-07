Following the Connecticut Sun's Game 3 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in their semifinal series of the WNBA Playoffs, Sun coach Stephanie White was asked about an apparent confrontation between her players and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve after Game 1. And in Game 4 on Sunday, there was another exchange, this time in-game between Cheryl Reeve and Sun forward DeWanna Bonner.

Following Game 4, DeWanna Bonner was asked about her exchange with Cheryl Reeve, and she chalked it up to just being postseason vibes, as per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation.

“I think emotions are high, it's just playoff basketball,” Bonner said. “Both teams want to win and that's that. Nothing that serious, at least not for me. I just want to win, I'm old. My timeline is very, very slim, so I think it's just playoff basketball and both teams just want to win bad.”

Bonner certainly did her part to help the Sun stave off elimination and force a deciding Game 5. She finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one blocked shot. She shot 8-of-12 from the field and 1-of-2 from the three-point line.

The former three-time Sixth Player of the Year winner had been playing pretty well in this series, but the Lynx had managed to seize control of the series following their Game 1 loss. Bonner is the only player on the Sun roster that has won a championship. She joined the Lynx ahead of the 2020 season in a sign and trade deal with the Phoenix Mercury.

The Sun were led by Tyasha Harris' 20 points in return to the starting lineup since suffering an ankle injury in Game 1 of the Sun's quarterfinal series against the Indiana Fever. Alyssa Thomas also added 18 points for Connecticut.

The series now shifts back to Minnesota for the deciding Game 5 on Tuesday. The Sun should feel confident having already won on the Lynx's home floor.