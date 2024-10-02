In a Game 2 matchup that featured Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington's on-court outburst against Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride, the series has presented many things. Toughness, trash-talk, and a striking resemblance to the physicality of premier NBA playoff matchups.

As the Lynx secured the Game 2 win, it seems the matchup is only beginning. Carrington spoke after the game about not losing sight of where her team wants to go.

“We all kind of have to keep each other calm and focused on the goal ahead,” Carrington said via Myron Medcalf of ESPN. “We know that whoever we're playing, they're going to try to test us, whether it's with hard fouls, whether it's chirping. So, we just have to stick together and make sure that [we stay] focused on the goal, so that's really what you saw there.”

The trash talk continued through the entire 40 minutes. Sun guard Marina Mabrey and McBride exchanged words, as well as Lynx guard Courtney Williams and Mabrey exchanging words. Regardless, the atmosphere was electric and should be an interesting one once the series heads back to Connecticut.

How can the Sun and DiJonai Carrington stay calm against the Lynx?

The physicality of the Sun shouldn't be underestimated. The Sun have one of the most physical rosters in the league. As a result, they ended up as the top free-throw shooting team in the league. Also, the Sun made a splash when they traded for Mabrey in July. The addition of Mabrey added a much-needed layer of perimeter scoring plus more physicality and trash-talk.

After a Game 1 where Mabrey scored 20 points and hit six threes, Minnesota had to make a statement. Luckily for them, the Lynx traded for Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics. Hines-Allen, the sister of Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen, added a level of physicality on the interior that the team lacked.

She went back-and-forth with Sun forwards DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas. Her play off the bench helped put the bow on an emphatic Game 2 victory. Although Connecticut plays with a chip on their shoulder, that chip proved to be too much when Minnesota challenged them every single possession.

However, the Sun will travel back to the Mohegan Sun Arena and host the Lynx for two games. As the series is split at one game a piece, the stakes are high. Game 3 on Friday could be the catalyst for which direction the series will go.