The Phoenix Suns have dropped four straight games following injuries to Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. However, the last of the Suns' Big 3, Devin Booker, hasn't performed at the level that many expect. He's averaging 24 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game in 36.6 minutes of action. The numbers on the surface don't seem rough but his shooting percentages say otherwise. 43.4% from the field and 35.5% from three don't seem right for the two-time All-NBA guard.



Both Beal and Durant have been the efficient scorers for Phoenix this season. Durant has been shooting on a 55/42/83 clip from the field, three-point range, and from the charity stripe. On the flip side, Beal has shot 47/38/80 from those three areas. While the two Suns stars have kept their efficiency, it hasn't been the same for Booker.



However, both Beal and Durant have missed time while Booker has played every game. In the three games without the two stars, he's been trapped in nearly every possession. Although Booker dropped a truth bomb on the double-teams, it's not doing anything beneficial for his efficiency.



When it comes to closing games, that's been his specialty. This season though, it's been the Durant show. He's been in the fifth-most clutch points in the NBA. He has 35 of those while shooting an impressive 12-for-19 from the field. Booker, on the other hand, has been quite the opposite. The shooting guard has 15 clutch time points but is shooting 33.3%. It's unlike Booker to not be clutch in those moments.

Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal returns will benefit Devin Booker, Suns

Both Beal and Durant bring a unique element to putting the ball in the basket. Funny enough, both players do it differently than Booker. Beal is extremely crafty off of the dribble and going downhill. His ability to stop on a dime and make a tough shot is truly exceptional. While he's keen from the mid-range, he's done that more consistently from the three-point line this season.

As for Durant, he's been doing what he's been doing for so many years: Taking advantage of a mismatch. Whether it's scoring on isolation, or also scoring off of the dribble, the 6'10 Durant can shoot and make a basket over anyone. Those two are exceptional but Booker does his scoring similarly but also very differently.

This is Kobe! I don’t care what nobody says! Devin Booker got the illest midrange game in the league pic.twitter.com/enFbcM1upm — BeastBron💜💛 (@bronisabeast) January 20, 2024

Booker is one of the top post-up guards in the NBA. He draws much of that inspiration from his idol, Kobe Bryant. Also, his navigation of the pick-and-roll has dramatically improved since his rookie season. When the screen comes, he'll either switch on the big and go into isolation or get his initial defender on his hip. A foul likely gets called or he hits some fadeaway-mid-range shot.

Devin Booker's slow start has highlighted positives for Suns

Regardless of the inefficiencies, and the scoring slump, Booker's trust in his teammates has been at an all-time high. The 6.5 assists per game and a career-low 2.1 turnovers per game are intriguing. That trust has translated into everyone getting a piece of the pie for the Suns. Having a team with two dynamic scoring threats makes Booker's struggles less concerning. Regardless, the longest-tenured Phoenix player's scoring inconsistencies were on full display.

He's had games where he's shown the scoring ability. However, some of those have come at the expense of his teammates getting shots. While some teams have allowed others to beat them, some have allowed Booker to score at will to beat them. For instance, he dropped 44 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday with good efficiency. Many of his shots were heavily contested but he had the hot hand.

Booker has picked up his scoring habits since returning for Phoenix's six-game homestand. Although he struggled against the Orlando Magic, who has the best defense in the NBA, against the New York Knicks, he caught fire. He scored 33 points on 52% shooting. Many of his shots were off the dribble, off of the pick-and-roll, and isolation shots.

While Booker will get back to his old ways, the beginning of the season hasn't treated the all-star too well. Booker described what the Suns need during their five-day break. The majority of it has to do with rest. Hopefully, a rested Booker and company will flip the switch and revert to their winning ways to start the season.