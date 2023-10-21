Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker enjoyed himself at the Arizona Diamondbacks' wild comeback 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLCS Friday night.

Booker, who is an old-school guy, was observed with a camcorder that became a meme. He then posted this reaction after the Diamondbacks' victory, in which they overcame a 5-2 deficit and tied the game in the eighth inning with a two-run homer by Alek Thomas.

Devin Booker’s footage of Alek Thomas’ game-tying home run 🔥😅 pic.twitter.com/3nJfuXQj2O — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 21, 2023

Booker is on a Suns team that is widely expected to compete for the franchise's first-ever championship. He is regarded as a top-10 player in the NBA and has superstar Kevin Durant, who is a two-time champion, at his side with three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, who the team traded for this summer.

“Saying it respectfully,” Booker has said, “I don't know how teams are going to guard us.”

Booker and the Suns eclipsed 70 points in the first halves of three games that he played in during the preseason.

Booker on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers had 19 points in 18 minutes.

Booker is seen as one of the best three-level scorers in the NBA and has shown off a pull-up jump shot that coach Frank Vogel has called him to take more.

Points at the half: 49 — Booker/Durant/Beal

54 — Trail Blazers This just isn’t fair. pic.twitter.com/mMU0EWGQ5m — Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) October 17, 2023

“I personally am winding him up to shoot that shot,” Vogel said.

Booker and the Suns are just days away from their NBA regular-season opener against the Golden State Warriors Oct. 24. The Diamondbacks are tied at two games with the Phillies and play Game 5 Saturday at home at Chase Field.

Booker enjoyed the game, and it's possible he or some other Suns could be there since the team had Saturday off practice.