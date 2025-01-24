With the trade deadline approaching, the Phoenix Suns have had their names involved with Jimmy Butler, Bradley Beal, and Jusuf Nurkic rumors . After all, the Suns benched both Beal and Nurkic at the start of the year. It signaled the point of no return for the franchise.

Although they had been struggling, benching Beal was a bit of a reach. He's been a consistent starter his entire career. While his points per game were down, his efficiency remained and was one of the highlights of the Phoenix squad. On the flip side, Nurkic did a complete 180 from last season.

He was a dominant paint beast who thrived in the post. His physicality, toughness, and willingness to be the brute in the paint helped the Suns tremendously. Fast forward to the 2024-25 season and it hasn't been that way. Despite head coach Mike Budenholzer's three-point system, he's had opportunities to dominate in the paint. There's been an unusual hesitancy.

Some of it scarred by his lack of confidence. He's passed up multiple easy looks this season, and Suns fans haven't liked it one bit. With the two Phoenix players on the ropes, this is where Butler comes in.

He's currently in a feud of his own with the Miami Heat. All of this stemmed from the end of the 2024 playoffs where team president Pat Riley took some jabs at Butler. That sat with him long enough to manifest into an ugly showing. Butler and Riley have been at a standstill for weeks.

After he officially requested a trade from the Heat, Riley isn't budging. Plus, Butler made it clear that he wants to play for the Suns. Playing alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would be a huge boost for a disappointing Suns team.

Suns 3-team trade includes Bradley Beal, Jusuf Nurkic, Jimmy Butler

A proposed trade could look like this:

Suns receive: Butler, Jonas Valanciunas, and Josh Richardson.

Heat receive: Beal, Suns 2031 first-round pick.

Wizards receive: Jusuf Nurkic, a 2026 second-round pick via the Denver Nuggets, and two 2031 second-round picks from Phoenix.

Phoenix would go all-in for Butler, no matter the cost. The championship window is short and the Suns would take full advantage of it. Still, it doesn't solve their problems. The fit with Beal, Durant, and Booker was never great. While all three players got along and respected one another, the chemistry on the court was sometimes nonexistent.

However, bringing in Butler gives Phoenix someone who can play off the ball. He's not the scorer like Beal but he can be an elite playmaker and defender. After all, the Playoff Jimmy phenomenon has been a real thing since he joined the Heat. Playing alongside Durant and Booker could elevate his game even more.

For Miami, they would acquire another elite scorer to go next to Tyler Herro. While the Heat haven't been interested in Beal, he can bring much to their team. He's improved as a perimeter defender and playmaker. Also, he can take turns scoring the ball with Herro in crunch time. Two perimeter weapons can allow Miami to run a deeper offense.

Finally, for Washington, they're currently in a rebuild. However, they want to remain competitive. They're not trying to tank, despite the 6-36 record. Bringing in someone like Nurkic could help Alex Sarr's development. The current Suns center can help develop Sarr's offensive game. He already has the athleticism and defensive instincts. Now, it's about being more well-rounded.

What's preventing the Suns from making a trade?

Unfortunately, Beal's no-trade clause makes life extremely difficult for Phoenix's management. Any trade has to go through Beal first before it's finalized. Even if the most ideal and dream scenario comes up, it might not matter. If the Suns' guard says no, then it means no. However, that doesn't mean that a trade can't happen.

With Phoenix's approach, they might irritate and make Beal mad enough to waive his no-trade clause. Despite the rumors, there have been no discussions between the shooting guard and the front office. Still, there's likely more happening behind the scenes that no one knows about.

If they were to make this trade, there's no backing out. The future is on the line, and the only expectation now is an NBA championship. On paper, a big three of Durant, Booker, and Butler should be enough to seal the deal on championship aspirations. However, the same was said when Beal came to Phoenix.

History could repeat itself with Butler. However, trading a superstar for a superstar is unheard of in the NBA. If the opportunity presents itself, the Suns will likely pull the trigger. At this point, owner Mat Ishbia is willing to expand all of his resources to ensure that Phoenix hoists its first championship banner.