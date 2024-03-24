The Phoenix Suns cruised to an easy victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, picking up a 131-106 win to earn their fourth victory over the past five games. While Devin Booker led the way with 32 points, Bol Bol caught a lot of attention for his strong play against rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, and for an NSFW comment he made towards the refs after he disagreed with a foul called for Wemby.
Bol has emerged as a key piece off the bench for the Suns, and he chipped in with 13 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes of action for Phoenix against San Antonio. His most notable play of the game, though, might have been his quick comment that was picked up on a hot mic in which he hilariously called the refs out for favoring Wembanyama with their calls for him.
“D*ckriding bro, I get it.”
Bol Bol after fouling Victor Wembanyama 😂
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2024
Bol Bol held his own when defending Victor Wembanyama for the Suns
Wembanyama certainly does use his lanky frame to get a friendly whistle from refs, and Bol wasn't having it early on in the second quarter of this game. However, when Bol was on the floor, he did a good job of keeping Wembanyama quiet, and that was a big reason why the Suns were able to effortlessly coast to a victory in this one.
Bol didn't allow Wembanyama to score during his time defending him, and overall, it was a quiet night for the talented Frenchman (13 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 5/7 FGM) after he put together some big performances over the past few days. If Bol can be this effective off the bench against opposing big men every night for Phoenix, they can become an even scarier team with the playoffs drawing near.
While he's not playing as much on a nightly basis as he was for the Orlando Magic last season, Bol has carved out a nice role with Phoenix, and he's only getting better as the season goes on. Bol's per game numbers won't jump off the page (5.8 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 0.4 APG, 62 FG%, 39.5 3P%), but he's continuing to get more comfortable in the flow of the team's offense as a perimeter shooter, and anything he can add on defense is a big plus for Phoenix.
Shutting down a lackluster Spurs team isn't the biggest accomplishment in the world, though, even when considering Wembanyama's sensational talent. There will be bigger matchups in the future where the stakes are higher, and it will be up to Bol to deliver for the Suns in the way he has been over the past month. He may not want to hurl NSFW comments towards the refs like he did in this game, but as long as he does everything else he did in this game, Phoenix will be in a good spot moving forward.