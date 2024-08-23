The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is often compared to many of the best shooters and scorers in the NBA, but never quite like what happened this Friday when Gilbert Arenas shared his thoughts on the ex-Kentucky Wildcats star.

The ex-Washington Wizards star shared a surprising take as he spoke about Booker, Trae Young and Stephen Curry. “Devin Booker will be considered more of a scorer than Steph,” Arenas said in a conversation with fellow ex-NBA guard Brandon Jennings. “But Steph's whole game (is scoring) though,” Jennings added, to which Arenas responded, “Trae Young is considered more of a natural scorer than Curry.”

The take came amid the teasing of a new Devin Booker Olympic-themed sneaker drop. Meanwhile, the Suns waived a talented forward to make way for an open roster spot.

Arenas' take is certainly turning heads, as it appears to compare minutiae of two players' games in a way many fans haven't thought about.

Arenas compares Suns star to Curry

Arenas' voice seemed to trail off a bit as he said that Booker is seen as more of a scorer than Stephen Curry, even on the heels of Curry's monstrous performance late in the 2024 Summer Olympics gold medal game vs. France.

Arenas attempted to argue that Booker has a more complete scoring package starting by discussing the mid-range game to which Jennings fired back that Curry “has all of that.”

He also added that Atlanta Hawks point guard/shooting guard Trae Young “is considered more of a natural scorer” than Curry, a puzzling take that had Jennings exclaiming “that's crazy” while shaking his head.

The comparison led to spirited debate as the two former NBA guards battled it out on the ‘Gil's Arena' Show.

Booker's contributions to Team USA, revisited

Booker had a solid final game with Team USA vs. France as he scored 16 points on 4-7 shooting including 7-for-7 from the free throw line. He made his only three-point shot of the night, getting his points in various ways besides from beyond-the-arc.

Perhaps this distinction is the reason for Arenas' comment on Booker as a scorer while seeming to pigeonhole Curry as more of a pure shooter.

Suns fans know all-too-well that Booker can score from anywhere on the court. Heading into another season in Phoenix, Booker's task will be to blend it all together and carry his Suns back into the NBA Finals by playing as smart and efficiently as possible.