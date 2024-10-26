It is a quick turnaround for the Phoenix Suns after their game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Hollywood on Friday, as they are set to make their home debut for the 2024-25 NBA season this Saturday evening versus Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Coming off a 123-116 loss to the Lakers, the Suns are looking to make a splash in their first game in front of their fans at Footprint Center in Phoenix, but there is a possibility that one of the team's key players in star shooting guard Bradley Beal will not be able to suit up because of an upper-body issue. Here's everything we know about Bradley Beal's injury and his playing status vs. the Mavericks.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Bradley Beal injury status vs. Mavericks

Beal has been listed as questionable ahead of the Mavericks game due to soreness in his right elbow. That said, he also appeared on the injury report just before the Suns played the Lakers but he was able to eventually see action on the court. It is possible that Phoenix is merely taking extra precautions with how the team approaches Beal's seemingly minor injury.

Against the Lakers, the former no. 3 draft pick scored 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting from the field to go with a rebound, nine assists, a block, and two steals in 35 minutes. Last Wednesday, the 31-year-old Beal put up a total of 24 points and added three rebounds, an assist, a block, and a steal in 38 minutes of action on the floor to help the Suns take down the Los Angeles Clippers in Inglewood to the tune of a 116-113 score.

In the event that Beal gets ultimately ruled out for the showdown against the Mavericks, the Suns will perhaps give a starting nod to Royce O'Neale, while the duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker can be expected to see even more touches.

After the Dallas game, the Suns will have a rematch against the Lakers on Monday but will take place at Phoenix's home.

So, when it comes to the question of if Bradley Beal is playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, the answer is probably.