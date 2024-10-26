ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns meet Saturday night in a matchup of two Western Conference rivals. The Mavericks have won six of the last ten meetings, including a series in the 2022 playoffs. The Mavericks hope to avenge their NBA Finals loss from last season, and the quest started well with their season-opening victory. After forming their new Big Three previous season, the Suns had high hopes, but the injury-filled 2023-24 season was a bad start to the era. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Suns prediction and pick.

Here are the Mavericks-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Mavericks-Suns Odds

Dallas Mavericks: -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -130

Phoenix Suns: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mavericks-Suns

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV:

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks started their season on the right foot by defeating the San Antonio Spurs 120-109. Their defense showed it could hold up, holding Victor Wembanyama to 17 points. The newest Maverick, Klay Thompson, shook off some of the issues in his game in Golden State and became the team’s second-leading scorer with 22 points and six of ten shooting from three-point range. Luka Doncic unsurprisingly led the team with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Suns played a high-intensity game against the Lakers on Friday night, which could make it challenging to fly to Phoenix and take on the Mavericks 24 hours later. Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant all played 35+ minutes, with Durant leading with 38:34. The Suns’ core isn’t getting any younger, so it’s unknown how they’ll react to this quick turnaround.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Suns began with a 116-113 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Beal may have been the player that needed to step it up the most for the Suns this season, and he did that by recording 24 points. Durant was the catalyst in the offense, leading the team with 25 points and seven rebounds. The Suns entered the game as five-point favorites but needed a fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime and win by three.

The Suns continued their Los Angeles road trip by losing to the Lakers on Friday night. Durant led again with 30 points, but Booker stepped up to tally 23 points this time. Beal wasn’t as effective, but his assist total increased from one to nine. The Suns starting five played well, but their bench was a letdown, as none of them could score double-digit points. Jusuf Nurcic also had just four points in 18 minutes. The Suns need more out of their depth pieces to succeed this season, but Friday night’s result could be an indictment of the Lakers more than a negative towards the Suns.

Final Mavericks-Suns Prediction & Pick

The Suns will have some juice from his being their home opener, but it could be a challenging game once the adrenaline wears off. The Suns’ Big Three are frequent users of load management, and if it weren’t their home opener, we’d even go as far as to say one or two of them may not play in this game. It wouldn’t be surprising if one of them ended up out of the lineup, regardless of whether it was their home opener. The Mavericks enter this game on two days rest and should outlast the Suns.

Final Mavericks-Suns Prediction & Pick: Mavericks -1.5 (-115)