What Suns' Kevin Durant, Devin Booker told Bradley Beal during long recovery

The Phoenix Suns' mediocre 12-10 record could be startling to some, but this team is not too concerned about its December standing. Although a surge will eventually be necessary, every move they make is predicated on reaching the NBA Finals. That big-picture goal has caused the organization to exercise extreme caution with Bradley Beal.

The three-time All-Star and huge trade acquisition has played in only five games this season, shooting a paltry 39 percent from the field. Phoenix decided to not let him play through a back injury and gave him a month of recovery time. Beal felt guilty for not being available to his new team, but he received reassurance from the other two members of this tantalizing trio.

“I hate to be in that position, but to hear it from {Kevin Durant} and hear it from {Devin Booker}, they’re like, ‘No, take your time, make sure you’re 100 percent, we got it,'” the former No. 3 overall pick said, via PHNX Sports' Gerald Bourguet. “‘We have more than enough to stay afloat and push this thing to where we want to go. We need you down the stretch.’ And so that made me feel awesome every single day.”

Both Durant and Booker have weathered their own share of injury problems throughout their respective careers, so of course they would be understanding. Beal was brought to the Desert to help bring the Suns a championship. If extra rehabilitation ensures that he is healthy for the final stretch of the season and beyond, then fans will be patient.

Fortunately, the time for waiting is over. Bradley Beal returns to action Tuesday night against the visiting Golden State Warriors. But the NBA world will again be denied the opportunity to see the entirety of the Suns core' on court together, as Durant has been ruled out.