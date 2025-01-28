Kamiah Adams-Beal, the wife of Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, addressed the recent fan ejection incident on Monday, which occurred after a fan directed explicit heckling at her husband during the game against the Washington Wizards.

According to Beal’s wife, the fan crossed a line—so much so that one of her children was brought to tears—during the team’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Bradley Beal's wife responding to fan heckling

“I usually ignore nonsense, as I like to leave the circus to the clowns, but let’s clear this up,” Kamiah Adams-Beal started her post in X (formerly Twitter). “Being a fan is fine. ‘Boo, you suck’ comes with sports. But disrespect is another thing. During the game, a ‘Suns fan’ spent the entire night heckling my husband. It got so bad I sent my kids away in the third quarter after multiple people asked if we were ok and asked if I wanted them to say something.”

“The breaking point came in the fourth when my kids were back and the ‘fan’ yelled, ‘Trade this bum (expletives) for Jimmy Butler!’ My 6-year-old, with tears in his eyes, asked why someone would say that about his dad. So, at that point, security had to intervene, or I was going to. Athletes are human. They have families. Be a fan but keep it respectful. Because if we keep it real, most talking crazy behind a keyboard or not in someone’s face would be the first to ask for a picture outside. Hope this clears things up. Back to enjoying my day with my family.”

Late in the Suns’ 119-109 victory on Saturday, security escorted a fan out of Footprint Center. The heckler had been seated just a few rows away from where Bradley Beal's wife and children were watching the game.

Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal's names buzzing around rumor mills

The fan's ejection and subsequent statement from Beal's wife add to the uncertainty surrounding Beal's future in Phoenix, as the Suns remain connected to trade rumors involving Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

The Miami Heat announced Monday that they have suspended Butler again indefinitely, with a minimum of five games, following his decision to walk out of practice.

Reports suggest Butler is keen on joining the Suns, but a major hurdle remains: Beal must agree to waive his no-trade clause to make the deal possible. Until Beal consents, trade discussions are effectively at a standstill. As Beal noted earlier this month, the decision is entirely in his hands.

Beal contributed 20 points, four assists, and three rebounds in 39 minutes coming off the bench. The Phoenix Suns has regained momentum recently, winning seven of its last nine games.