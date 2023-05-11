A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Phoenix Suns have already announced that Chris Paul will not be available for their do-or-die Game 6 showdown against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night. Unfortunately for them, it’s not just CP3 who could be forced to sit out this crucial matchup, with Deandre Ayton now popping up on the injury report as well.

Deandre Ayton injury status for Game 6 vs. Nuggets

Ayton suffered a rib injury in their Game 5 loss to Nikola Jokic and Co., and he was clearly in pain after the game. As it turns out, the issue may have flared up overnight, and the Suns have now listed their starting center as questionable to play in Game 6.

The official diagnosis for Ayton is a rib contusion, which does not sound overly serious. However, the fact that he’s been listed as questionable casts some doubt on his availability for Thursday’s contest. You have to note that it’s going to be a win-or-go-home contest for Phoenix, which means that only a major injury should prevent Ayton from suiting up in what could be their very last game of the season.

If Ayton ends up missing the game, however, Jock Landale is likely going to take on his vacated minutes. Landale has been quite a revelation for the Suns in this series, and he’s actually gotten more playing time than Ayton thus far. Suns head coach Monty Williams has been trying to find an answer for Jokic all series long, and so far, neither Ayton nor Landale has provided a solution for Phoenix.