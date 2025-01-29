Following Saturday's win, the Phoenix Suns have more drama than just Bradley Beal trade rumors. Recently, center Jusuf Nurkic and head coach Mike Budenholzer had quite the spat in the public eye. After all, Nurkic claimed that he had no relationship with Budenholzer and that they hadn't spoken in two months.

On the flip side, the Phoenix head coach understood Nurkic's frustration. Simultaneously, he also elaborated that every player knows their role and their job. Someone who knows about going from a starter to a role player is former All-Star DeMarcus Cousins.

While on the Run It Back FanDuel TV show, he explained how Nurkic's words ended up doing more harm to himself than anything else.

“With a championship coach like Bud, I know for a fact he doesn't care,” Cousins said. “So to even come out and say that, you're only hurting yourself. Nurkić, just sit back and wait your turn. You're not that guy.”

On a team with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Beal, the Bosnian big man has fallen out of the rotation since January. Following the Suns benching Nurkic, it began a dry spell for the center. Backups Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro picked up significant minutes. Still, Phoenix was missing that physical presence.

Insert Nick Richards.

Before the second of a five-game road trip, the Suns swapped Josh Okogie for Richards, bringing in a much-needed center. The former Charlotte big man has been a quality starter and backup for his previous team. Now, he's the main starter for Phoenix. Even in his team debut, Richards posted a 21-point and 11-rebound double-double off the bench.

As a result, it's pushed Nurkic completely out of the rotation. However, the team just sent Oso Ighodaro to the G-League, opening up a possibility for Nurkic to play.

DeMarcus Cousins feels the Jusuf Nurkic, Mike Budenholzer drama

Again, Cousins was in a similar position to Nurkic. Although the former Sacramento Kings center was an All-Star and All-NBA player, he had to learn his role. When he signed with the Golden State Warriors amid a title chase, he took a backseat. While JaVale McGee was starting, it left Cousins unhappy.

The final few years of his career, Cousins bounced around the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Denver Nuggets. He wasn't the starter but still played a crucial role on those teams. He provided physicality, shooting, and toughness. Nurkic can provide the same to his Suns team.

He isn't a bad player. Throughout his career, Nurkic has been a tough player who isn't afraid to get physical. This season has been offensively his worst. However, that doesn't discredit his value. As Budenholzer mentioned after Saturday's game, every player knows what is expected of them.

While Beal has felt the same unsteadiness in his way, he hasn't given up on the team. He's mentioned how he doesn't want to be a distraction to his team, despite what he's feeling. Cousins is implying that Nurkic's feelings are getting in the way of the team's success.

Will the Jusuf Nurkic, Mike Budenholzer drama impact the Suns?

At the end of the day, this team has had plenty of hurdles. From Beal's uncertain trade and numerous injuries to Nurkic and Budenholzer's spat, it's just business in the NBA. As long as there are wins, some of the banter and disagreements might not truly matter.

The Suns have won the last eight of ten and are on a hot streak. They recently took down the Los Angeles Clippers in a tightly contested game on Monday. Although Nurkic didn't play, Phoenix is rolling. As mentioned earlier, Ighodaro is being sent to the G-League. The three-man center rotation of Richards, Plumlee, and Nurkic is set.

While the latter might get the fewest minutes out of the three, it's still an opportunity nonetheless. Ultimately, if he continues to be a team player, his confidence could come back, and Budenholzer could be forced to make a tough decision about his rotation as a result.