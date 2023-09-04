One day after he teased the release of his signature shoe, Nike's ‘Book 1,' Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker released another preview of an orange colorway of the shoe on X and Instagram.

The video starts with the revealed black colorway of the shoe before it cuts to Booker wearing the orange shoe prior to a workout with Suns teammates at the University of Southern California. Suns stars Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant are among the players seen in the video.

The video then shows another Suns workout at UCLA before Booker shows off the shoe in numerous places.

The “Book 1” is Booker's first signature shoe with Nike. It is expected to launch this holiday season, according to Complex.

Booker, who is 26 years old, is regarded as the NBA's best shooting guard and arguably a top-10 player in the league. He looked like the best player in the NBA in the 2022-23 playoffs, when he became the first player since Michael Jordan to record at least 295 points through the first eight games of a playoff run.

Booker also played great defense and ascended next to Durant, who was double- and triple-teamed by the opposing Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets.

Booker is arguably the Suns' best player in a season in which they are expected to win their first-ever championship. The Suns added Beal, who is a three-time All-Star, and have a chance to have one of the most skilled offenses in NBA history.

Phoenix will be coached by Frank Vogel, who has led teams to the top defensive rating in the NBA three times since 2012, which is the most in that span. The Suns also retained their associate head coach under Monty Williams, Kevin Young, who is regarded as a great offensive mind.

The Suns will open their preseason play Oct. 8 against Williams and the Detroit Pistons. Booker will almost assuredly debut his “Book 1” then.