Published November 17, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Phoenix Suns prevented a three-game losing skid Thursday, as they became the latest team to victimize the surprisingly struggling Golden State Warriors, eking out a 130-119 victory over the defending NBA champions at home. Devin Booker dropped 27 points in the win, but it was the tandem of Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges, who stole the show. Payne led all Suns scorers with 29 points, while Bridges had 23 points to go with a career-high nine assists.

Bridges isn’t really known for his ability to drop dimes, as he entered the Warriors game with a career average of just 2.1 assists per game. When his assists were mentioned to Devin Booker in the postgame conference, the Suns’ scoring machine quipped that he had no idea Bridges could be such a playmaker, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central.

"Intentional." "I didn't know he could pass the ball." Devin Booker on team getting to the line 21-of-25 after going 2-of-4 at Miami and Mikal Bridges with a career-high 9 assists. #Sunspic.twitter.com/VdQiVnLBsH — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) November 17, 2022

With Payne and Bridges stepping up, Booker got the help he needed to weather the storm that was Stephen Curry. The two-time league MVP went nuclear in a losing effort, pouring in 50 points on 17-for-28 shooting from the field with seven 3-pointers on 11 attempts. He did all that in just 36 minutes. The Suns played without Chris Paul, who is dealing with a heel issue, so they had to turn to Payne as their starting point guard. Payne had seven assists. As a team, the Suns had 33 assists on 44 field goals made, making it look as though they did not really miss the services of the Point God.

The Suns will take a rest Thursday before hitting the road and playing the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Friday.