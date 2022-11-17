Published November 17, 2022

The Golden State Warriors dropped to 6-9 on the season after they suffered a 130-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns, which dropped them to 0-8 on the road. However, Stephen Curry is trying his best to lift a team that simply just hasn’t played up to the standards they set over the past decade.

In fact, during their most recent loss, Curry went off for 50 points on 17-28 shooting from the field (7-11 from deep, 9-9 from the line), and yet the Warriors last led the game with 7:16 left in the first quarter, when they pulled ahead, 14-11, off a Klay Thompson triple.

Usually, Stephen Curry’s absurd scoring outbursts usually lead to winning, what with him being the quintessential unselfish superstar in today’s NBA. However, the Warriors have struggled all the same, prompting fans on Twitter to sound the alarm bells that this iteration of the Dubs’ supporting cast simply might not be good enough to supplement Stephen Curry’s MVP-caliber play.

The Warriors’ defense was a huge culprit behind their waste of a dominant performance from the two-time MVP. They allowed the Suns to have plenty of open looks from beyond the arc, and surely enough, Devin Booker, Cameron Payne, and Mikal Bridges made the Warriors pay for their lackadaisical effort.

In addition to the Warriors’ poor defense, some fans also pointed out that, beyond Stephen Curry’s otherworldly shot-making, the Warriors offense seems to run out of ideas on how to put the ball into the hoop. This struggle is magnified by Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole’s (his last game against the San Antonio Spurs notwithstanding) prolonged shooting slumps to begin the 2022-23 campaign.

It’s unreasonable to expect Curry to explode the way he did against the Suns every night. Simply put, the Warriors’ role players must perform at a much better level; in particular, the Warriors’ plethora of young prospects must prove to the coaching staff that they’re ready to contribute given the amount of faith the front office showed their young core over the past offseason after they chose not to re-sign key members of their championship core in Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors will have an opportunity to bounce back against the New York Knicks on Friday night, and with the game being at home, they will have a golden chance to at least stem the tide for the time being.