Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker in his appearance on JJ Redick's “The Old Man & The Three” podcast said Suns teammate and forward Kevin Durant was his favorite player growing up.
“For me to be a really big fan first, you know I had a tweet from 2011, I said, ‘Kevin Durant’s my favorite player, but LeBron’s the best,'” Booker said, “I found it when I got drafted, you know everybody started re-tweeting it. But just always being a fan and then hearing those types of stories about how obsessive he is with his work, and how he gets after it, and how much of a hoops junkie he is, and for all those stories to be living up and him surpassing those. You really find out that he only cares about hoops, it’s a match for me.”
Durant and Booker joined forces in Feb. 2023. The Suns, who have been Booker's team effectively since 2015, traded forwards Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and Cam Johnson with four first-round picks and a swap to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant.
Booker and Durant played only eight regular-season games in 2022-23, but they joined together to take the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets to six games in the conference semifinals.
The Suns added to their superstar duo in the summer by trading for three-time All-Star Bradley Beal. Phoenix is 38-27 though its “Big 3” has played just 24 games together.
Durant at age 35 has been stellar next to Booker. Durant is averaging a Suns-best 28.5 points, which also ranks fourth in the NBA, while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from three. Booker, who is averaging 27.8 points in 50 games this season, is one of two players (Luka Doncic) to rank in the top-6 in scoring and top-11 in assists (6.8) per game.