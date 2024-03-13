Devin Booker joined JJ Redick's The Old Man & The Three podcast and spoke about the lack of rivalries in the NBA. The NBA built it's popularity on rivalries, the most well-known being the heated matchups between the Showtime Lakers and Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics. Rivalries have been witnessed in the modern NBA, like the matchups between the Kings and Lakers in the early 2000s, and the intense rivalry between the Big Three Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics that led to Ray Allen switching teams during the rivalry.
In recent times, the NBA has experienced a decrease in traditional rivalries. Fans frequently discuss this trend, comparing the NBA rivalry landscape to the NFL's enduring heated rivalries between historic teams and divisional opponents such as the Cowboys and 49ers, and the Falcons and Saints.
In an attempt to talk about what appears to be an emerging rivalry between Booker and Luka Doncic, Booker evaded discussing the topic. He then segued into the broader topic of why NBA rivalries have been ruined, attributing the shift to the close personal relationships among NBA players off the court.
“I’d say there’s no real rivalries because of grassroots basketball. A lot of these guys we’ve known for a really long time and I think people just realize that it’s not that deep half the time. People always say they’re not really about to fight on the court, they’re really not about to do that. That’s a half-a-million-dollar fight like nobody should do that. I haven’t heard too many times that crazy lines were crossed on the court but it has happened and I’ve seen people handle it behind the scenes in the correct way like it should.”
Redick mentioned that his teammate Drew Eubanks recently got into an altercation with Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart, “It happened to one of your teammates.”
Booker replied, “Oh yeah that was crazy, but you never see that happen, you can’t even do it in the tunnel now, you still get suspended.
Drew Eubanks, Isaiah Stewart Altercation
Although not a conventional rivalry, Eubanks and Stewart were involved in a confrontation before the NBA All-Star break. According to The Athletic, the two players got into an altercation in a tunnel at the Footprint Center, the Suns' home arena. They stood chest to chest, and Stewart threw a punch that landed on Eubanks' lip. Police intervened, separated the players, and Stewart exited the arena.
Per TMZ Sports, a Phoenix Police Department complaint filed by Eubanks details that he had bloody gums and loose teeth after the incident, which stemmed from physical moments between them in the team's previous matchup.
“He got off the bus and he started, um, just talking s***,” Eubanks told cops. “He said something along the lines of, ‘You wanna run it back? We're right here. We can do it right now.'”
Stewart was suspended by the NBA for three games without pay.
Asked Isaiah Stewart what led to the altercation with Drew Eubanks on Feb. 14. He didn’t address the matter itself, but he issued an apology to his teammates, coaches and the organization:
Stewart ultimately apologized to the Pistons organization.
“First and foremost, I apologize to my teammates, just the organization because I always want to represent the organization in great fashion, and I apologize to my teammates and my coaches just because we've been through a lot this season and I don't mean to bring nothing upon them.”
This incident, though uncommon in today's NBA, highlights Booker's argument on how off-court relationships can prevent potential rivalries. In the player-focused NBA, unlike the NFL or MLB, player interactions influence rivalry intensity. Players find diverse incentives to win beyond mere satisfaction of outperforming a rival. As Booker mentioned, when money is at stake, the dynamics shift in critical moments like these.