Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker opened up on Victor Wembanyama taking over in crunch time for the San Antonio Spurs.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker came back from an injury against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night, and he almost led the Suns back from a 27-point deficit. However, Victor Wembanyama had other plans, taking over down the stretch to shut down Phoenix's comeback plans in a 132-121 Spurs win.

While Booker nearly notched a triple-double in his return with 31 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, he was upstaged by Wemby. The Spurs phenom put up 38 points and 10 rebounds, including 10 straight San Antonio points in the fourth quarter after Phoenix tied the game. This included a ridiculous lefty dunk and several nasty jumpers.

Devin Booker on Victor Wembanyama

Booker couldn't help but be impressed by Wemby's exploits, calling the Spurs rookie an “unbelievable talent,” according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez. The Suns guard is hoping next time these two teams play, they will be more prepared when it comes to slowing him down after consecutive losses this week.

“Just trying to figure out what he is because we have never seen him before,” Booker said. “We got him early in the season, and hopefully next time that we play him we can make some adjustments to make it tougher on him. But he has an advantage being 7-4 and being able to shoot over everybody. Just finding different ways to make it tough on him.”

This is easier said than done, especially as Wembanyama continues to get more comfortable in his rookie season. Opponents can try to be more physical with him and try to keep him from getting to his spots, but he's just so skilled for his size that it will be tough regardless. As Booker noted, Wemby can shoot over anybody at 7-foot-4, which we saw on several of those jumpers down the stretch.

Booker gets to see something like this all the time with Kevin Durant as a teammate, and Wemby is several inches taller than him. It truly was a sight to behold the Spurs rookie take over a game that also featured Booker and KD. There will be plenty more where that came from for Victor Wembanyama.