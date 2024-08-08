The All-Stars on Team USA seem to be living it up at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. After routing Brazil 122-87 in the quarterfinal, the team will take on Nikola Jokic and Team Serbia in the semifinal on their quest for a fifth straight Olympic gold medal. Still, the players deserve a little break between games.

From watching table tennis to hanging out with fellow Olympians, the players continue to make the most of their time in France. Just look at Wednesday's photo of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Olympics legend Michael Phelps. The candid photo, uploaded on the Suns' official account on X, formerly Twitter, has garnered various fan reactions online.

Fans react to photo of Suns' Devin Booker and Michael Phelps

Several fans across social media reacted to the latest photo, which asked what the two Olympians, past and present, could be talking about.

One fan replied under this post, “Do you think the Earth is flat?” Meanwhile, another poster responded, “So this all started when you fell back hitting a 3 in the bubble against the Clippers.” Additionally, another fan uploaded a meme of an incredulous Russell Westbrook talking to reporters. Likewise, this meme featured this caption, “Phelps: If you watch Titanic backwards, it's about a magical ship that saves people.”

Olympic hoops and legends

The 13th overall pick at the 2015 NBA Draft has become a bonafide superstar in the modern NBA. Devin Booker has helped guide the Suns from the bottom of the Western Conference to perennial title contenders. Of course, his team surrounded him with incredible talent, too.

After the 2020 season, the Suns traded for Chris Paul and they went all the way to the NBA Finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, a few seasons later, they retooled again. The Suns traded for Kevin Durant in 2023, and sent Paul to the Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal in 2024. Though it still remains to be seen whether the Suns Big Three can win a title together in an ultra-competitive Western Conference, they have as good a chance as any.

Currently, though, Booker has his sights set on winning gold at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Michael Phelps might be the greatest Olympian of all time. Throughout his Olympics career, Phelps has won 28 medals, the all-time record for most Olympic medals. Of these 28, 23 are gold medals, too, nearly double the number of his closest rivals. He has also won eight of these gold medals in one Olympics, during Beijing 2008. The star power in one photo is astonishing in itself, but maybe Phelps' presence should also inspire Booker and the rest of Team USA to give it their all in capturing another gold for the States.