Team USA is just two wins away from winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. It was not necessarily a tough outing against Brazil but they still needed to execute every detail of Steve Kerr's schemes. While nearly everyone was popping off, LeBron James still managed to lead the squad which featured great performances from Devin Booker and Joel Embiid. All of which got them past Bruno Caboclo's squad.

One will always be left to wonder how LeBron James has been able to achieve so much already but still continues his dominance. Well, even the Team USA superstar could not do much except just thank the forces that led him to this situation, via Natasha Dye of People.

“It's a blessing and it's an honor to be able to still compete at this level and represent Team USA. Especially at the later stage (of my career),” he declared.

How LeBron James led Team USA to a massive win over Brazil at the Olympics

LeBron James put up yet another masterclass for Team USA at the Olympics. He ended up knocking down all but one of his field goal attempts for 12 points. Moreover, he was a defensive menace against Brazil as he snatched away the ball from them to take away their momentum.

By the end, the Los Angeles Lakers legend recorded three assists. This was not the most impressive part of his game yet too. That honor goes to his dime-dropping chops that helped Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, and Joel Embiid heat up. James finished the game with nine assists because of this.

He also got a ton of help from the other stars. Booker finished with a team-high 18 points while Edwards followed suit by notching 17 of his own. Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis round out the list as they managed to get 11 and 13 points respectively.