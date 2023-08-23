It is not a good time for Argentina basketball. Not only is Argentina not part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup field, but they also just got their behinds kicked by Eric Gordon and the Bahamas in the pre-FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which denied the South American powerhouse a chance to play in next year's Qualifying Tournament.

Former Argentina standout Andres Nocioni is finding it hard to accept the current international hoops landscape of his country, and it shows in his sentiment toward Eric Gordon's inclusion on the roster of Team Bahamas.

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Nocioni openly questioned the process that allowed Eric Gordon to play for the Bahamas.

“Now with a cold mind, I think: is it fair what the Bahamas did to nationalize a player who had already competed for the United States (even winning a World Cup) at the last moment? This signing belongs to the club league, not the national team competition. And it should be corrected”, Nocioni said in Spanish (translated by Eurohoops.net).

It is a fair question to ask, though. As pointed out by Nocioni, Gordon had already been part of a gold medal-winning USA squad back in the 2010 edition of the World Cup.

Bahamas, on the strength of Gordon's hot shooting, defeated Argentina in the finals of the said pre-Qualifying Tournament. Gordon led his team with 27 points on 8-for-13 shooting from the field. His Suns teammate, Deandre Ayton, had 10 points and 21 rebounds, while Buddy Hield of the Indiana Pacers chipped in 15 points.