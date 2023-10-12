The Phoenix Suns are “hopeful” backup point guard Jordan Goodwin will play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers, coach Frank Vogel said.

Goodwin has not played in the first two games due to hamstring tightness. He was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice, Vogel said.

Goodwin is expected to compete for a backup guard role. He was traded to Phoenix in June along with backup guard Bradley Beal.

The Suns also announced Wednesday night that backup guard Damion Lee underwent successful surgery on his right meniscus. Lee suffered an injury during an on-court workout before Phoenix opened training camp last week.

Vogel also said the Suns will decide Thursday if they will play their big three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal against the Trail Blazers. Those players sat Tuesday night following Phoenix’s preseason opener on Sunday.

The Suns will open their regular season Oct. 24 on the road against the Golden State Warriors. Phoenix is expected to have maybe the best offense in the NBA and has defensive potential under Vogel, who has three times led teams to the top defensive rating in the league.

Phoenix on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons had a 46-point first quarter in which it shot 17-of-20 from the field. The Suns’ trio of Beal, Durant and Booker combined for 34 points while each player was on the floor for fewer than 15 minutes.

Phoenix advanced to the Western Conference semifinals this past season and lost to the Denver Nuggets in six games. The Suns played the Nuggets Tuesday in the preseason and lost 115-107.

Phoenix guard Josh Okogie stood out with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting. He also hit 3-of-6 3-pointers.