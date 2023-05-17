A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Deandre Ayton projects to have one of the biggest storylines for the Phoenix Suns in the upcoming NBA offseason. The Suns big man is coming off a disappointing performance in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, particularly in the second round in which he looked utterly helpless and ineffective against Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.

With the Suns now out of NBA title contention, the team can focus more on what exactly they should do with Ayton, who is already being linked to multiple teams as his potential trade destinations. The Indiana Pacers are among the first teams being rumored to be a possible partner for the Suns in a trade that would involve the former Arizona Wildcats star center. Remember that the Pacers got Ayton an offer in 2022, but the Suns opted to match it to retain his services.

All that being said, the Pacers are not even among the betting favorites to be the next landing spot for Deandre Ayton. Over at BetOnline, the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic are the two leading teams in a potential Deandre Ayton sweepstakes this coming offseason.

The Hawks, who made the 2023 NBA Playoffs but lost in the first round in six games against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics, currently have a price of +500 to be Ayton’s next team. It’s the same price for the Orlando Magic, who could be just an upgrade away in the frontcourt from becoming a legitimate playoff contender.

The Hawks could theoretically give up Clint Capela in such a trade with the Suns to acquire Deandre Ayton and pair him up with the promising Onyeka Okongwu. (The Hawks have a team option on Okongwu next season). Meanwhile, the Magic can free up significant cap space in the offseason, depending on what their decisions would be on several players’ future with the team, including the likes of Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Chuma Okeke, who all have team options for the 2023-24 season.

Deandre Ayton, who inked a four-year deal worth $132.93 million with the Suns in 2022, has career averages of 26.7 points on 59.7 percent shooting from the field, 10.4 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 1.0 block per game.