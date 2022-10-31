Devin Booker is off to a hot start with the Phoenix Suns, recording his fourth 30-point game in six outings against the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. With such high level of play right off the bat, one cannot help but wonder if Book feels he is in his prime now.

The Suns star was asked exactly that in his postgame presser after dropping 30 points on 14-of-24 shooting to lead Phoenix to the 124-109 victory over the Rockets. In response, Booker emphasized that he is not really focusing on whether or not he is playing in his best years, as he has always made it a point to concentrate on improving each and every game.

“I just try to continuously get better and continuously improve… The thing about basketball is you can never perfect it, but I’m gonna try everything in my power to do it,” Booker shared, via Suns Twitter.

Devin Booker certainly couldn’t have said it any better than that. He knows very well that the game of basketball is continuously evolving, and whether players are at their peak or not, it’s their job to keep up and elevate their game year in and year out.

Booker is now averaging 29.3 points after Sunday’s scoring explosion, and considering his approach in the game and mentality, we won’t be surprised if he increases that number as the season progresses.

As for the Suns, they continue to roll as Booker wreaks havoc, tallying a 5-1 record to compete for the top spots in the West.