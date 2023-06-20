The drama's not over with Jae Crowder and his former team the Phoenix Suns after recently finding out a shocking revelation involving him, fired coach Monty Williams and Deandre Ayton.

Crowder's beef with Phoenix began in the 2022-23 season when the forward felt disrespected by the organization for not giving him the playing time he deserves and was hurt when he found out that the team was looking to trade him. The team settled on trading him to the Milwaukee Bucks, where he further explained how the rift between him and the Suns organization was too big to overcome, and that a divorce was needed.

Things would continue to go south for the Suns after being eliminated by the Denver Nuggets, which led to the team's firing of head coach Monty Williams. A month later, a rumor was revealed that Monty in fact did not like Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton, who he wanted the Suns organization to move for Indiana Pacers center Miles Turner.

While Ayton has yet to say anything about this shocking revelation, Jae Crowder took to Twitter and had this to say about the matter:

Jae Crowder has always been known for being a passionate player on and off the basketball court, and his brief tenure with the Phoenix Suns was no different. He brought a level of energy on both the offensive and especially the defensive end that has yet to be unmatched, and it's a shame that the organization didn't give him the respect he deserved because of that. And with these revelations coming out from the organization tied to their now dismissed head coach, it just all the more doubled into the shady side to Monty Williams' tenure with the Suns, and why he had to be let go.