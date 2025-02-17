Kevin Durant loves basketball. Plain and simple. The Phoenix Suns All-Star is appearing in a Netflix special titled “Court of Gold.” During the summer, Durant made Olympic history by winning four Gold Medals. In a teaser trailer, he broke down into tears and explained why basketball is so important to him.

“It’s so much hate in the world,” Durant said. “When people get to start laughing and joking for a game of ball, it’s cool to me. So like, it gets me emotional dawg. The game saved my life.”

Like most players in the NBA, Durant came from not the best situation. In a single-parent household, he rose through the high school ranks as the top player in the country. As a DMV (D.C, Maryland, Virginia) native, he takes an exceptional amount of pride in the area.

When he received collegiate offers, Durant played for Texas basketball and was a one-and-done. He was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. Since then, he's had a remarkable career. From multiple scoring titles to the 2014 MVP and two Finals MVPs, there have been plenty of individual and team accolades he's achieved.

Kevin Durant's passion is evident in Netflix's special on the Olympics

Passion is never taught in sports. Someone has to have passion and luckily, the Suns All-Star has plenty of that. While plenty of guys in his position would retire, he's done quite the opposite. Even with Durant tearing his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, he's made a strong comeback.

He's been in MVP conversations and is continually one of the best players in the NBA. In a time when the old generation is passing the torch, Durant is keeping it for himself. There's been no real fall-off in his game. He's able to create space as effectively, his shooting touch is there, as well as his efficiency.

Either way, his passion is evident, regardless if anyone likes him or not. His commitment to the game has drawn compliments from players around the league. Even Anthony Edwards and Dalton Knecht cited Durant as their favorite players. His game is one that many try to emulate.

After securing his fourth Gold Medal, he might pursue a fifth and make more history. However, if he decides that the 2024 Olympics will be his last, he will have an amazing run with USA Basketball and represent the country. Netflix's Court of Gold premiers on February 18 and will highlight more of the Suns' Olympian.