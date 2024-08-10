Kevin Durant arrived in Paris with a Summer Games hoops legacy that was already among the best ever, but he will return to the United States as arguably the most successful Olympics player of all-time.

Following Saturday's 98-87 victory versus France in the men's final, Durant is now the first male basketball talent to win four Olympic gold medals, per ClutchPoints. Although the spotlight was not always on him during the last two weeks, the 35-year-old is an invaluable member of this group and Team USA history.

In what is likely his final game on the international stage, Durant scores 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting to go with four rebounds and four assists. Stephen Curry and LeBron James understandably command most of the attention after this latest global conquest, but the other member of this elder statesmen triumvirate leaves a mark in Paris as well.

Earlier this week, Durant passed Lisa Leslie for Team USA's all-time scoring leader, men's and women's, and drained a couple of clutch buckets against Serbia on Thursday, including a back-breaker that went a long way in securing the Americans' spot in the final. Considering his Paris Olympics journey started on somewhat uncertain terms due to a calf injury, what Durant accomplished is quite special.

Kevin Durant is a Team USA fixture

People do not tend to argue about who is the greatest Olympics basketball player when they are around the water cooler. But winning four gold medals is still an impressive part of Durant's Hall of Fame résumé. What is most notable, however, is his lasting dedication to Team USA.

LeBron James had not played in the Olympics in over a decade. Stephen Curry had never done it. Their reasons for leading this group were completely understandable. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, competed in the last three and was nursing an injury in the lead-up to this competition. He could have easily bowed out, but the opportunity and responsibility obviously means a great deal to him.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has represented his country to full effect and can now enjoy the view at the top of the mountain. Future generations of stars will chase the Olympic accolades that Durant has set over the last 12 years.