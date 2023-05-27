A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It was revealed on Saturday that the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as their new head coach. The Phoenix Suns are also expected to make their announcement soon, with Nick Nurse, also formerly with the Raptors, seen as one of the frontrunners to bag the job opening.

Amid Nurse’s strong links to Phoenix, an old clip of Kevin Durant giving the one-time NBA champion coach his flowers has suddenly resurfaced. You can clearly determine in the video just how highly KD thinks of the man who could end up being his next head coach:

“I’m just more so thinking about Nick Nurse and the type of coach he is, and how he guards me,” Durant stated. “The schemes and adjustments they make throughout the game, it’s pretty impressive. But as an opposing player, it can keep you up at night.”

KD obviously holds Nick Nurse in high regard. So much so, that he’s even implied that the former Raptors coach has provided him with one or two sleepless nights on the past.

It is worth noting, however, that Nurse is not a lock just yet for the Suns. Among others, former Philadelphia 76ers shot-caller Doc Rivers is also being heavily linked as Monty Williams’ successor in Phoenix. There’s no shortage of big names in the coaching market right now, and it is clear that the Suns are being deliberate with this massive decision. You would also expect that Kevin Durant will have some level of involvement in the process.