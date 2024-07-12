If there's a common motto for every NBA hooper, it'd be “Ball is life.” Playing basketball for a living probably equates to having the sport on one's mind 24/7. Just take a look at Kevin Durant, for example. The Phoenix Suns forward recently went viral when he was caught on camera practicing his shooting form in a club.

Many social media users found the video hilarious, making jokes about Durant's ubiquitous attachment to the game. Now, the two-time champ himself finally cleared the air on the subject.

During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Durant claimed that he started putting up phantom shots due to a comment by his friend.

“I was lifting that whole week so my shoulder was a little tight,” Durant said. “…And then my boy was like ‘I'll lock you up, like you can't score on me.' When he told me that, I was just trying to show him what I would do once we get on the court.”

“..You couldn't see him in the video. He was like right across the section. I was like on the dance floor, and he was like screaming at me that he can guard me. So I had to show him what I was gonna do to him.”

More to follow*