Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams liked the fact that his team was one of the preferred trade destinations of Kevin Durant this offseason.

While Durant eventually opted to stay with the Brooklyn Nets after the franchise failed to get the offer they want, it is worth noting that the superstar forward reportedly had the Suns and Miami Heat on the top of his trade wish list.

According to Williams, he was “blown away” when he heard the rumors, though he couldn’t help but think as well what would have taken them to make a deal for KD. Nonetheless, he chose not to talk to his players about it, highlighting his experience on how difficult it is to pull off massive trades like that.

“When I first heard about the Kevin Durant stuff, I was kind of blown away by it, just because we’ve been so blessed here to have guys who want to come,” Williams said, via SiriusXM NBA Radio. “At the same time, ‘at the expense of what,’ was my thinking.

“I like our team, I love our guys, but I wasn’t going to have conversations that didn’t need to be had. I think our guys are mature enough to understand that part of our business.”

Monty Williams certainly made the right choice, though. While Kevin Durant would have liked to join the Suns, they were never in the race in the first place given how much the Nets were asking. Phoenix just didn’t have the assets to make a trade for KD.

However, as what Williams said, the whole trade drama just proved that they have made the Suns a desirable destination for players when it was not too long ago that some superstars don’t even bother looking at them.