After Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant’s critical remarks on the All-Star Game’s new format announced this week, the 14-time All-Star is walking back on his comments. While Durant admits his harsh take on the new four-team format that will replace the All-Star Game’s traditional 12-on-12 format was his honest opinion, he wishes he hadn’t said it publically, Kevin revealed, when he joined Kay Adams via MSG’s Up and Adams Show.

“I probably should’ve said something else, to be honest… I can’t be going up against the league like that, but that was my opinion.”

Durant suggests the NBA goes back to the original format of having the All-Stars of the Eastern Conference face off against the All-Stars of the Western Conference.

“It’s like tournament-style. It’s not really my thing,” Durant said. “But we’ll see, man. We’ll see. We’ll see if it’ll stick, and people start to like it, especially the players. The players are the ones that matter. So, we’ll see what happens.”

When Adams asked Durant if he’d expected his opinion to reach headlines, the Suns veteran superstar says he should have expected it at this stage of his career.

“I should know better,” Durant replied. “I think those are one of those conversations you have internally with the guys.

To Durant’s credit, he’s giving the new format a chance. He also added that while he’s not a fan of the tournament, he’d never be unwilling to attend this year’s All-Star weekend and is still looking forward to it.

Kevin Durant rips NBA’s new All-Star Game format for 2025

After Suns superstar Kevin Durant releases his new Nike KD 17 ‘Christmas’ sneakers, he’ll likely attend the 2025 NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco. Despite not liking the new tournament format, Durant advocates for the association to return to the Eastern Conference All-Stars versus the Western Conference All-Stars format, per PHNX Sports’ Gerald Bourguet.

“I hate it. Hate it. Terrible. All-Star Game’s format changing, all the formats, is terrible in my opinion,” Durant said. “We should just go back to East-West and just play the game. I think we’re just trying to bring back that flare, somehow, with the All-Star Weekend, but I think we just keep it traditional. We’ll see how this one works – you never know, I might be wrong. I’m just another guy with nothing but an opinion, but we’ll see how it works.”

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be in San Francisco on February 16.