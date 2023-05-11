Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is expected to start in the team’s Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro.

Shamet, who has been the Suns‘ first player off the bench for most of these playoffs, will get a bigger role since center Deandre Ayton is out with a rib contusion. It is unclear who Shamet will replace in the starting lineup, but Gambadoro said he thinks center Jock Landale would also start.

I think Landale starts — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) May 11, 2023

That would mean Shamet is set to replace wing Josh Okogie or guard Cameron Payne in the starting five.

The Suns will be severely limited in a must-win game. Phoenix is also without starting point guard Chris Paul, who has not played since Game 2 of this series due to a left groin strain.

Paul and Ayton’s absence means the Suns must get tremendous efforts from guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant to win and force a Game 7.

Shamet, who has struggled this postseason but had a 19-point performance in Game 4 (including four 3-pointers made in the fourth quarter), will provide defensive pressure on Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, if he plays. Murray is questionable for Game 6 due to a non-COVID illness.

Murray has scored at least 28 points in three games this series but was held to 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting in Game 5 Tuesday.

If Shamet and Landale start, the Suns could go deeper into what is perceived to be a thin bench. Backup center Bismack Biyombo, who played 10 minutes in Game 2 and has not appeared since, could spell Landale, while wings Terrence Ross and T.J. Warren could see extended minutes.

Backup guard Damion Lee, who ranked No. 3 in 3-point percentage (43.3) percent in the NBA in the regular season, could also play more.

The Suns trail their second-round series against the Nuggets, three games to two, and must win to force a Game 7 and extend their season.