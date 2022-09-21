NBA
Lit Suns fan pops bottles at Footprint Center after Robert Sarver’s sale announcement
The Phoenix Suns will officially have a new owner in the near future after Robert Sarver announced that he plans to put the team up for sale. Sarver was of course suspended and fined for racial discrimination and sexual misconduct and the backlash didn’t stop, which forced him to make this decision on Wednesday. It also appears fans are absolutely ecstatic he’s gone.
Just check out this Suns supporter who is literally popping bottles outside the Footprint Center in light of the news:
SARVER IS GONE! WE ARE POPPIN BOTTLES BABY!!!! LFG!!!!!! @abc15 @PHNX_Suns 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/H686IKno3U
— Ben Bliklen (@benbliklen) September 21, 2022
The excitement. The Suns as a whole will surely be better off without Sarver, who painted himself as the victim in his statement. This is what he had to say:
“But in our current unforgiving climate, it has become painfully clear that that is no longer possible – that whatever good I have done, or could still do, is outweighed by things I have said in the past. For those reasons, I am beginning the process of seeking buyers for the Suns and Mercury.”
Sorry Robert Sarver, but you’re the owner of an NBA franchise. Making these remarks are inexcusable and players throughout the league already voiced their displeasure with both his actions and the soft penalty.
There is no question this saga wasn’t ending anytime soon. PayPal, one of the Suns’ main sponsors, already threatened to cut ties if Sarver didn’t resign. Co-owner Jahm Najafi also called for Sarver to step down. It had to be done and based on his statement, it’s clear that Sarver didn’t exactly learn his lesson.
Hopefully, Suns fans have lots more to cheer about as the organization moves forward and chases a title in 2022-23.