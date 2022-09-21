Lit Suns fan pops bottles at Footprint Center after Robert Sarver’s sale announcement

The Phoenix Suns will officially have a new owner in the near future after Robert Sarver announced that he plans to put the team up for sale. Sarver was of course suspended and fined for racial discrimination and sexual misconduct and the backlash didn’t stop, which forced him to make this decision on Wednesday. It also appears fans are absolutely ecstatic he’s gone.

Just check out this Suns supporter who is literally popping bottles outside the Footprint Center in light of the news:

The excitement. The Suns as a whole will surely be better off without Sarver, who painted himself as the victim in his statement. This is what he had to say: