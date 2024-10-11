Suns' Monte Morris teases friendly feud with Devin Booker

When the Phoenix Suns added more depth with Monte Morris signing in free agency, it reignited a friendly rivalry between him and Devin Booker. During Thursday's shootaround, Morris explained to reporters that if there was any trash talk about the previous two playoff series he and Booker played against each other.

“I left that in 2021… that wasn't too good,” Morris said, chuckling. “I can't even talk about that. It's all fun and games. When I first got here, we brought it up, bickering back and forth but he was like, ‘Yeah, we swept y'all,' and I'm like, ‘We slept y'all last year too.' We go back and forth, but it's love to be on the same side.”

In 2021, the Suns eliminated the Denver Nuggets with a 4-0 series sweep. In that series, Booker averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in four games. On the flip side, Morris averaged 11.3 points, 1.5 rebounds, and five assists while only starting in one game.

Monte Morris got his revenge on Devin Booker and the Suns

Fast forward three years, it was the inverse. Morris joined the Minnesota Timberwolves and faced the Suns in the first round. This time, Morris and his squad had the upper hand on his current team. Booker still played great, averaging 27.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and six assists while playing 41.5 minutes per game. Despite the superstar performance, the Suns were ultimately swept.

Morris didn't see much playing time like he did in 2021, as he only played 9.7 minutes per game. Regardless, the Timberwolves advanced to the Western Conference Finals where they were knocked out by the Dallas Mavericks. Uncertainty loomed large as the Suns Big 3 seemed to take down any possible team. However, signing Morris and also acquiring Tyus Jones helps with having the offense run smoothly.

As Morris reflected on that series and playing against Booker, he's glad they're joining forces and not going against each other.

“He's just a competitor, bro,” Morris said. “Book is a guy who always wants to win. He's chippy, he talked trash and he backed it up. I'm just happy I'm on his side with him this time.”

The Suns are set to take on the Detroit Pistons on Friday, after facing off on Tuesday. In that game, Morris made his impact with the second unit. He and rookie Oso Ighodaro dominated the pick-and-roll all game long. Also, Morris had some time running the floor with Booker. That sight is one that Suns fans can look to enjoy more of throughout the preseason and into the regular season.