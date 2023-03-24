A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Monty Williams was not a happy man after seeing his Phoenix Suns suffer a tough loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The veteran shot-caller went on a scathing post-game rant criticizing the game officials for what he felt was a poor performance form their end. The NBA did not like Williams’ comments, and they have now slapped him with a hefty fine for the same.

Williams will now need to dig deep into his pockets after being fined a whopping $20,000 for his statements after their loss to the Lakers. The Suns coach wasn’t at all pleased about the free-throw disparity during the game, and he wasn’t shy about broadcasting his qualms.

"When do you see a game with 46 free throws, for one team? That's not right… And we're not getting the same call, and I'm tired of it." Monty Williams has been fined $20,000 for his postgame comments about the officiating following the Suns' loss to pic.twitter.com/f8g4oWoIvm… — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 24, 2023

That’s a lot of money, especially considering how Williams isn’t earning nearly as much as the superstars he has on his team. Nevertheless, the veteran coach is likely going to take this on the chin, with the hope that his criticism here does not fall on deaf ears. Nevertheless, that’s still a painful fine to pay for the 51-year-old.

Suns star Devin Booker had a similar reaction to their disappointing loss to a LeBron James-less Lakers side. Book even implied that there was a conspiracy at play here after stating his belief that agendas were being pushed. It doesn’t seem like the outspoken All-Star is going to be fined for his statement, so perhaps he could do his coach a favor by covering his $20,000 penalty?

The Suns are back in action on Friday in a tough test against the No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings.