When it comes to former NBA players, there are few who are as vocal, especially on social media, as Nick Young. So it comes as no surprise that Young weighed in on the recent NBA trade deadline rumors. With the Phoenix Suns seemingly a favorite to make a potential Jimmy Butler trade, Young took to social media to give his thoughts on what he wants to see the organization as the deadline approaches.

“Phx trading draft picks to get Jimmy they need to try to go get Draymond and keep Beal they need a leader!!! Structure, !!! And toughness. . .they got the shooters he can treat them like a poor man 2016 & 18 Warriors,” Young posted.

Young went on to add that Draymond Green can play multiple positions while using Devin Booker in a Stephen Curry-like role and Bradley Beal in a Klay Thompson-like role. Obviously Kevin Durant would reprise himself in this Young scenario for the Suns

It’s important to note that there has been no chatter whatsoever, at least not public at all, of the Warriors looking to move Green in a potential trade. It’s just Young throwing out his own thoughts and ideas. While certainly intriguing, there’s probably close to zero percent chance this happens.

This past week, the Suns took a step towards cementing themselves as the favorite for a Jimmy Butler trade. The Suns completed a trade with the Utah Jazz involving multiple draft picks that some saw as precursor to a larger Butler trade with the Miami Heat.

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, Suns star Bradley Beal has had his name come up in trade rumors, amid his recent move to the bench. But this week, Beal’s agent refuted reports that Beal was on the move, and longtime NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Milwaukee Bucks, rumored to be a Beal suitor, have not had any trade talks.