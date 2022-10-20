Paul George wants a review of Damion Lee’s game-winner

The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible comeback to open their 2022-23 season against the Dallas Mavericks. Damion Lee hit a tough midrange jumper with 9.7 seconds left on the clock, and after Luka Doncic missed a potential game-winning three, the Suns walked away with the win despite trailing by as many as 22 points in this one. One guy who wasn’t happy with the play was Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, as he believes that the refs missed a call on Lee’s game-winning shot.

George, who was watching the game with the Clippers not playing on Wednesday night, believed that Lee traveled in the buildup to his jumper. Lee has to collect himself on the right wing when he picks his dribble up, and it does look like both of his feet may have come off the ground as he tried to gain his balance. George clearly thought that was the case, and took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the play.

Travel 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 20, 2022

While George had no involvement in this game, it’s clear he’s a bit upset with the lack of a call on Lee’s shot here. Both the Suns and Mavericks figure to be contenders at the top of the Western Conference with the Clippers, so maybe he had a bit of a rooting interest for Dallas in this game. Or, maybe he simply liked watching the close contest and wanted to see more.

Whatever the case may be, the Suns aren’t going to complain, as they rallied to pick up a big win to kick off their new season. After a rocky offseason, Phoenix was able to avenge their blowout loss to Dallas in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals from last season, and it should allow them to put their best foot forward for the rest of the year. For team’s like the Clippers, that’s bad news, so maybe that’s why George was so insistent on a travel taking place on this play.