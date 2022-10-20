Suns star Devin Booker tips hat to Warriors after Damion Lee’s epic game-winner vs. Mavs

Damion Lee stole headlines for the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night as the 29-year-old shooting guard knocked down an epic game-winner against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs actually had control of this game in the first half, only for the Suns to mount a mind-blowing comeback after the break.

After their huge victory, Suns superstar Devin Booker had nothing but praise for Damion Lee. In his post-game message, Booker could not help but tip his hat to the Golden State Warriors after seeing Lee step up in the clutch (via NBA on Twitter):

“That’s big time,” Booker said. “First game in, he steps right in. That man comes from good culture… great culture!”

After spending the last four seasons with the Warriors, Lee took his talents to Phoenix this summer on a one-year, $2 million deal. Lee was part of Golden State’s 2022 title run, and this man clearly has a deep appreciation for a winning culture. Booker could not be more delighted as he praised Lee for his heroics in their first game of the season.

It wasn’t just the game-winner, too. Lee came off the bench for the Suns, scoring 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard also logged two rebounds, two assists, and zero turnovers in what turned out to be a very memorable Suns debut.

For his part, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry went absolutely nuts after seeing his former teammate’s game-winner. Steph woke up his entire household as he screamed in celebration. You just love to see it.