Big news in the NBA yesterday was that Suns’ owner Robert Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million for allegations of racism and misogyny.

Many in the NBA world are reacting, including players and executives.

One notable reaction comes from former NBA player Richard Jefferson. Jefferson played in the NBA from 2001 until 2018, and is now an analyst on ESPN.

On NBA Today on ESPN yesterday, Jefferson made some striking comments on the situation.

“When we talk about the players, I know multiple former Phoenix Suns players, obviously from our job and what we do, and just different guys that I know, none of this surprised any of them. When the story came out from Baxter Holmes, it was like ‘Oh yeah that sounds about right.’ or I would hear stories before this.”

It’s clear that Robert Sarver not only made a negative impact on fellow employees, but also on Suns players. The fact that Phoenix Suns players were not surprised by this bombshell story is an indication of the poor mismanagement of this organization. This makes it clear that problems have been occurring for a long time, and they haven’t surfaced until now, when an investigation was conducted.

Not many players have spoken out except for Jae Crowder with the following tweet:

WOW.!!!!! 🤯 — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) September 13, 2022

Fans should not expect many other Suns players to react to this news. The Suns released an official statement yesterday and will likely leave it at that, not wanting to attract more attention to the situation.

The Robert Sarver case is making waves in the sports world, and Richard Jefferson contributes his insider information.