Shaquille O’Neal is widely considered as the most physically dominant player who ever played in the NBA. But even Shaq knows he doesn’t have the muscle to back down Jeff Bezos, financially speaking, of course. In fact, when he learned that Bezos is among those rumored to be in the mix of potential buyers of the Phoenix Suns franchise, Shaq knew better than to enter into a bidding war with someone who is practically a walking dollar printing machine.

The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar revealed as much during a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq (h/t Emily Rella of Entrepreneur.com)

“I was open [to the idea of purchasing the team] until I saw the initials JB. Let me tell you something, you don’t mess with James Brown, you don’t mess with Jeff Bezos,” Shaq said candidly. “When the boys come on stage, get your a** and go. So, Jeff said he wants it and a couple of other heavy hitters said they want it. I’m not even gonna put my name in the bucket on this one.”

Shaq is no pushover in terms of money, as he has an estimated net worth of $400 million but compared to Bezos, Shaq is the Chris Dudley to Bezos’s Shaq.

Bezos, Amazon’s founder, has a net worth of nearly $140 billion. In other words, he is capable of buying all NBA franchises in theory.

According to Forbes, the Suns are worth $1.8 billion, as of October 2021.