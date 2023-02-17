Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley aren’t exactly the best of friends. These two have butted heads on more than a few occasions, and they’ve definitely had their fair share of on-air squabbles now that they sit across each other as NBA on TNT analysts. Be that as it may, these two Hall of Famers seem to agree on the notion that the Phoenix Suns have a ton of pressure on them to win the title this season following their blockbuster Kevin Durant trade.

Despite being on the same page, however, this did not stop Shaq from throwing shade at Chuck:

“F**k Charles. I don’t give a f**k about no Charles,” O’Neal responded when asked to share his thoughts on Barkley’s comments about the new-look Suns.

For context, Barkley said that he believes it’s championship or bust for Durant and the Suns this year following their NBA trade deadline coup:

“He’s got to win a championship. Very simple,” Barkley said. “He’s got to at least get to the Finals. At least I got us to the Finals. It’s the exact same scenario.”

Barkley did carry the Suns all the way to the NBA Finals in 1993, and he expects the same from Durant this season. On this point, Shaq agrees:

“Charles [Barkley] made the Finals,” Shaq said. “The unfortunate thing about being a superstar, when you don’t win those championships, they give it to you. Not only [Durant], Chris Paul. They’ve got to get it done this year.”

What is clear here is that both Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are on the same page in that Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns will need to win it all this season. Anything less will be considered a failure for them.

“If they don’t win, it’s going to be a hell of a summer for Mr. KD,” O’Neal said.