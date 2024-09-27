With the new NBA season fast approaching, the Phoenix Suns are reuniting with a familiar face, veteran Frank Kaminsky. His agency, Priority Sports, confirmed that Kaminsky will participate in the Suns' training camp.

Kaminsky played last season with Serbian club Partizan Belgrade but is now back with the Suns, aiming for another opportunity at securing an NBA contract.

The 31-year old was initially selected as the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following a stellar college career at Wisconsin.

Kaminsky spent two and a half seasons with the Suns before being waived in 2022. He was part of the 2021 team that reached the NBA Finals, where he played a key role in their eventual loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Frank Kaminsky with the Suns

The 7-footer appeared in 95 games for the Suns, averaging 8.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. In the 2021-22 season, he was expected to take on a larger role, logging 20.1 minutes per game, but a knee injury sidelined him after just nine games, keeping him out for a significant stretch.

Before his injury, Kaminsky posted a career-high 31 points in a game against the Portland Trailblazers. He was later waived in April 2022 and joined the Atlanta Hawks during the offseason.

At the trade deadline, Kaminsky was traded to the Houston Rockets, where he played in only 10 games. Following that brief stint, he moved to the EuroLeague, joining Partizan Belgrade. In 57 appearances for the team, he averaged 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

The Suns have one remaining roster spot, with 14 of 15 slots taken. Players on two-way contracts and Exhibit 10 deals will also join training camp, where Kaminsky will vie for the last spot. His ability as a stretch big could be a key asset for new head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Last season, the Suns relied on Jusuf Nurkic and Drew Eubanks for center depth, with Bol Bol and Kevin Durant also stepping in at the five when necessary. After Eubanks left in free agency, they brought in Mason Plumlee to serve as Nurkic’s backup.

Having a three-point shooting center is essential in Budenholzer’s system, as demonstrated by Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis during his tenure with the Bucks, along with Al Horford while he was head coach in Atlanta.

Another three-point threat for Phoenix?

In his debut season with the Suns, Nurkic hit just 24.4% of his three-point attempts and has a career average of 28%. Plumlee lacks a deep shooting threat, while Bol Bol’s proficiency from beyond the arc could make him a key player this season.

This situation may create an opportunity for Kaminsky, who boasts a career three-point shooting percentage of 34.9%.

Despite a small sample size, Kaminsky demonstrated his shooting prowess by sinking 47.8% of his three-point attempts in 26 games with the Hawks during the 2022-23 season.

The Suns still need to determine their final roster spot, but a strong showing in training camp could greatly enhance Frank Kaminsky's chances of making the team.

Mamadi Diakite and Moses Wood have also joined Phoenix on training camp agreements. The Suns will kick off training camp on October 1 at their practice facility and begin the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers.