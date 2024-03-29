The Phoenix Suns are on the road to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we give you a Suns-Thunder prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Suns are 43-30 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. However, the Suns have lost to the Thunder in both games this season. In those games, the Suns are Kevin Durant has averaged 24.0 points per game. Bradley Beal is right behind him with 23.0 points per game. Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 19.5 rebounds per game, but that is because he had a 31-rebound game. As a team, the Suns are scoring 104.5 points per game against the Thunder. Nurkic did not play on Wednesday, so he is questionable for Friday.
The Thunder are 50-22 this season, and they have won three of their last five games. Against the Suns this season, the Thunder are scoring 114.5 points per game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 35.0 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Jalen Williams is next up with 26.5 points per game. SGA did not play on Wednesday, so he is questionable for Friday, which would be a big hit.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Suns-Thunder Odds
Phoenix Suns: -2 (-110)
Moneyline: -130
Oklahoma City Thunder: +2 (-110)
Moneyline: +110
Over: 228 (-110)
Under: 228 (-110)
How to Watch Suns vs. Thunder
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: AZ Family TV, Bally Sports Oklahoma City
Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Suns need to take advantage of the Thunder if they do not have SGA in this game. SGA is the main part of the Thunder's offense, so not having him would be a massive hit. The Thunder are 0-2 without SGA this season, so if he does not play, the Suns have a great chance to cover this spread.
The Suns are 33-8 when they score 115 points or more this season. They have a great chance to put up some points in this one, especially if SGA is out. Without SGA this season, the Thunder have allowed 141 and 132 points. The Suns will put up some points in this game, which will help them cover the spread.
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Thunder may not have SGA, but they are still one of the top scoring teams in the NBA. In the two games without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have scored 139 and 126 points. Oklahoma City has had success against the Suns this season, and this game should be no different. If Oklahoma City can put up some points in this game, they will sweep the season series with the Suns.
Oklahoma City has played very solid defense against the Suns this season. They have allowed just 104.5 points per game against them, which makes it very easy to win. When the Thunder allow less than 115 points this season, they are 34-6. As long as the Thunder keep the Suns under 115, they will win this game.
Final Suns-Thunder Prediction & Pick
This should be a good game. However, the Thunder have been able to play well against the Suns this season. I like Oklahoma City to win this game, and in turn sweep the season series with the Suns. I will take Oklahoma City's moneyline.
Final Suns-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Thunder ML (+110)